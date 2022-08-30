FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Early in the second season of the Ben Johnson era, North Side has earned a statement win after knocking off North Side, 32-27, at Chambers Field last Friday.

North Side’s come-from-behind victory also gives the Legends the honor of being your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Trailing 27-26 late in the fourth quarter, Jontae Lambert dived through the goal line with less than 90 seconds remaining to put the Legends in front for good. A defensive stand in the final seconds sealed the win for North Side. The win over Bishop Dwenger also snapped a 12-game losing streak to the Saints.

North Side looks to build on last Friday’s win when they head to Carroll to take on the 2-0 Chargers.