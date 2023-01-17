FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than halfway into the high school boys basketball season, North Side (10-4, 4-0) earned one of their most memorable wins in recent memory.

Trailing by 12 at halftime, North Side rallied in the final seconds to knock off Northrop, 74-73, and remain undefeated in SAC play. The Legends’ win and impressive start to the season earn honors as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Leading the Legends to victory last Friday was Tae Tae Johnson. The junior standout poured in a career-high 47 points, the third highest individual performance in North Side history. Johnson sank game-winning free throws in the final seconds to give North Side the win.

The Legends now prepare for the toughest test of the season. North Side visits Homestead with sole possession of first place in the SAC on the line. Friday’s clash will also be your Highlight Zone Game of the Week.