TOTW: North Side Legends Boys Basketball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – North Side boys’ basketball will enter the IHSAA State Tournament with momentum. The Legends finished the regular season with a win in nine of the team’s last ten games. That is why North Side basketball is your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

In that stretch, the Legends defeated fourth-ranked in 3A Leo and 4A powerhouse Bishop Dwenger. The only loss North Side took during that span of games was by 3-points to Carroll.

Up next, North Side will await the team’s opponent in the Sectional Semifinals after the Legends received a first-round bye.