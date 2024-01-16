NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven is making some space in the trophy case after a memorable weekend at Kokomo. The Bulldogs’ girls wrestling program brought home a team state title, along with two individual champions during last Friday’s IHSGW meet in Kokomo.

After bringing home another state championship, New Haven’s girls wrestling program is being recognized as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

New Haven’s individual state champions live under the same roof, with Julianna and Ysabelle Ocampo dominating on the mats last Friday. Julianna brought home her third straight IHSGW state championship in the 110-pound weight class. The junior has also dominated against the boys, qualifying for the IHSAA State Finals in back-to-back years.

Ysabelle, a freshman, won her first IHSGW state championship with a 3-0 decision in the 115-pound championship match.

Meanwhile, Olivia Bohde placed third in the 145-pound weight class while Heaven Gardner (170) finished fourth in her class. Senior Kaily Bussard also reached the IHSGW state meet, capping off a high school career where she went 4-for-4 in qualifying for the state finals.

As for the rest of the New Haven wrestling program, the Bulldogs look to bring home more individual championships and a team title this weekend at the NE8 conference meet. That is followed up by the IHSAA sectional meet at New Haven on Saturday, Jan. 27.