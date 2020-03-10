TOTW: New Haven Boys Basketball

NEW HAVEN, Ind. – The New Haven boys basketball team has secured it’s seventh sectional championship in program history over the weekend.

On Saturday, in the sectional championship game, the Bulldogs defeated Homestead 46-44 behind a real team effort. The difference maker, in the closing seconds of the game Thomas Latham and Donovynn Lewis hit free throws that would permanently put New Haven out front.

earning a sectional title over the state’s 24th ranked team is why New Haven Bulldogs boys basketball takes home Team of the Week honors from Optimum Performance Sports.