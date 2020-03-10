TOTW: New Haven Boys Basketball

Team of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Ind. – The New Haven boys basketball team has secured it’s seventh sectional championship in program history over the weekend.

On Saturday, in the sectional championship game, the Bulldogs defeated Homestead 46-44 behind a real team effort. The difference maker, in the closing seconds of the game Thomas Latham and Donovynn Lewis hit free throws that would permanently put New Haven out front.

earning a sectional title over the state’s 24th ranked team is why New Haven Bulldogs boys basketball takes home Team of the Week honors from Optimum Performance Sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss