TOTW: Manchester Boys And Girls Soccer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you haven’t heard about Manchester soccer this year, you’re missing out.

Manchester soccer – boys and girls – are a combined 30-1 this year and they have the third leading scorer in the entire nation. We are proud to honor the Squires as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

According to MaxPreps, Harley Kruschwitz’s 46 goals ranks his 3rd in the entire country in boys high school soccer.

To begin sectional play this week, the boys face Canterbury and the girls take on Blackford.