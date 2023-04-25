LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The Purple Pride is roaring loud and proud through the first half of the softball season. Leo is off to a perfect 14-0 start and ranked third in this week’s 3A coaches poll.

Led by head coach Ben Shappell, the “Shappell Show” is providing plenty of entertainment this season. Entering this week, Leo is averaging 11.5 runs per game with a team batting average of 0.472. Seniors like Lena Viggiano, Haylee Schott, Leah May and Hannah Williams have led the way as the RBI leaders for Leo.

Defensively, Leo has only allowed 22 runs, or an average of 1.7, through their first 13 games. Ellie Sauder has served as an ace for the Lions’ pitching staff with an ERA of 0.97, including a perfect 6-0 record in starts entering the week.

Coming off a win over Norwell on Monday, Leo continues a front-loaded week with home games against Carroll on Tuesday and New Haven on Wednesday.