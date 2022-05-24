LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Heading into the girls tennis season, Leo had not won a sectional title since 1997. That 25 year drought ended last week when the Lions dominated Carroll, 4-1, to win their third sectional title in program history.

The sectional champion Lions girls tennis team also earns honors as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

With first year head coach Joe Copeland, a young Lions team has grown throughout the course of the season. Juniors Molli Runestad, Isabella Bonecutter, Carys Merkler and Sally Kissner each hope the team continues to ride this wave of momentum into this week’s regional round.

Leo faces Bishop Dwenger in the regional semifinal on Tuesday. If the Lions advance, they would face the winner of Homestead and Leo in Wednesday’s regional title match.