TOTW: Leo Lions football

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – In a Northeast Eight conference clash last Friday night, the Lions edged East Noble on the road in an instant classic ending, 40-32. That is why Leo football is your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

Offensively, the Lions only threw the football once the entire game for an 11-yard completion. The rest of Leo’s 381 yards and 40 points came on the ground in the run game.

Led by a solid offensive line, senior Kaeden Miller racked up 159 yards on just seven carries, Mason Sheron added 111 yards with just 14 rushes and Rylan Crawford came away with the team’s only interception.

Up next, Leo hosts Bellmont this Friday at 7.