LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – This Friday, the “Purple Pride” of Leo is hoping for some pandemonium at Lions Field.

For the third time in program history, Leo football is playing for a semi-state title. That opportunity comes after a dominating 41-7 win at Mississinewa in last week’s regional round.

Ahead of their semi-state showdown with NorthWood, we’re proud to present Leo football as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Leo has battled through a tough road to the semi-state round. After opening their postseason with a win at South Side, Leo survived against NE8 rival East Noble thanks to a last-second field goal by Riley Stewart. The Lions then rolled against perennial northeast Indiana power Bishop Dwenger to clinch their first sectional title since 2011.

Last Friday, Leo rolled to a win at previously unbeaten Mississinewa to clinch their third regional title in program history. Kaden Hurst, Brock Schott and Dearious Carter led the way on offense, while the Lions racked up five sacks on defense.

Leo has shined throughout the season thanks to two of northeast Indiana’s best skill players. Hurst, a wide receiver and defensive back, is set to play college football at Ohio University. Meanwhile, Schott has earned several power conference offers, including Iowa, Louisville, Miami, Purdue and Indiana.

With a win over NorthWood, Leo will clinch their first semi-state title and their first ever trip to the state finals. Kickoff against NorthWood is scheduled for 7 p.m.