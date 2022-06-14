LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – After flying under the radar all season, Leo roared loud and proud during last week’s IHSAA regional match. The regional champion Lions also earn honors as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Leo swept the individual and team titles at Swan Lake Golf Club in Plymouth. Edging past Warsaw and Penn by three strokes, Leo clinched their second ever regional championship.

On an individual level, sophomore Justin Hicks and junior Wes Oplinger both shot 70 (-2), tying for the best score of the day. Oplinger went on to eagle in a playoff hole to take home the individual championship.

Leo wraps up the boys golf season with this week’s IHSAA state finals at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. The Lions tee off on Tuesday morning, with match play continuing into Wednesday.