LEO, Ind. (WANE) – The Leo boys basketball team has started the season 4-0 and each win has come against an SAC opponent. That is why the Lions are your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

Leo had a similar run last year, the team started 4-0 on the season and went on to win a sectional championship before the remainder of the season was abruptly canceled.

Up next for the Lions, Leo will travel to Huntington North on Friday for a NE8 conference game.