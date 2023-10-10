LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – At Leo High School, the Purple Pride is feeling twice as prideful for their soccer programs. Both the girls and boys soccer teams took home a sectional title over the weekend – one of only three northeast Indiana schools to accomplish that feat.

After dominating on the soccer pitch, we’re honoring both Leo soccer programs as your Optimum Performance Sports Teams of the Week!

On the girls side, Leo outlasted Bishop Dwenger in a penalty shootout to clinch their third straight sectional title. With several starters back from last year’s 2A state runner-up team, Leo hopes to take care of unfinished business this fall.

As for the boys team, Leo topped Heritage, 2-1, to win their sixth sectional title in school history. Junior winger Elijah Lorenc buried both goals to help Leo win their first sectional title since 2020. Not only did Leo avenge a regular season loss against Heritage, but the Lions also returned the favor after being eliminated by the Patriots in last year’s sectional round.

Leo boys host Mississinewa in their regional semifinal on Wednesday, while the girls team visits Oak Hill on Thursday.