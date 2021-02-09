TOTW: Lakeland Lakers girls basketball

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – Lakeland girls basketball won the program’s first Sectional Championship in 25 years over the weekend. That is why Lakeland girls basketball is your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

The Lady Laker’s road to the Championship Game was a challenge. The first round was a comeback victory, the semi-final ended on a buzzer-beater and on Saturday, Lakeland finished a thrilling week of basketball by hoisting a sectional trophy in the air for the first time since 1996.

Up next, Lakeland (20-7) will face Griffith (13-3) on Saturday in the first round of regionals.