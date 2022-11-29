HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – It’s not every day that a northeast Indiana team winds up on SportsCenter Top 10. Last week, Huntington North’s Marissa Trout drilled the shot of her life that sealed an upset win over then-No. 7 Homestead.

Huntington North’s shocking win and impressive start to the season make the Vikings your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Tied at 55 with 1.8 seconds left in overtime, Trout caught an inbounds pass at midcourt. After one dribble, Trout thrust the ball in a desperate half-court heave. Her shot banked in at the buzzer, sealing a 58-55 win over the Spartans. Trout’s buzzer beater was also featured as the best play on the SportsCenter Top 10 that night.

Last week’s overtime win at Homestead was part of an impressive start to Huntington North’s season. Along with the upset at Homestead, Huntington North topped Snider and Carmel in the first week of the season.

The Vikings will be well tested once again this week. Huntington North travels to Bishop Luers on Tuesday, with a home game against Norwell scheduled on Friday.