HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – No Addy Wiley? No problem for Huntington North’s girls track team.

A year after graduating one of the best long distance runners in the country, the Vikings defended their Northeast 8 in the conference track meet. Huntington North bested second place New Haven by two points, clinching their second straight conference track and field title.

The back-to-back NE8 champion Huntington North also earns honors as your Optimum Performance Team of the Week!

This year’s Vikings team features talented juniors and underclassmen. Gracie Fields is a strong mid-distance runner, winning the 400 meter run and finishing second in the 800 meter run last Friday. In long distance, junior Ella Colclesser finished third in both the 1600 and 3200 meter runs.

In field events, Janna Teusch took home an conference title in the pole vault with a mark of 10-feet. Jadyn Stetcher also earned a top-3 finish in high jump.

Huntington North looks to build on their conference title as sectionals approach. The Vikings will compete in the New Haven sectional on Tuesday, May 16.