HUNTINGTON, Ind. – The Huntington North girls basketball team finishing the weekend with two wins against a good Bellmont and Concordia team.

Only scoring 21 points in both games, the Lady Vikings relied heavily on defensive pressure to come out on top.

The team currently ranks number one in the state in defensive average, only allowing 29 points per game.

Stellar defense and a tough weekend full of wins helped Huntington North take home Team of the Week honors from Optimum Performance Sports.