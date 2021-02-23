TOTW: Homestead Spartans Hockey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead hockey has now won the Memorial Cup for the second year in a row after defeating Carroll in the City Championship on Saturday. That is why Homestead hockey is your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

The Spartans 3-1 win over the Chargers marked the second-straight year homestead has won the City Championship after going on a seven-season drought. Goals were scored by Cody Fix, Brendan Asiala and Zach Juarez.

Up next, Homestead will host Valparaiso on Friday in a Class 3A State Tournament game at the Icehouse.