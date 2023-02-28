FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The years may change, but Homestead gymnastics keeps finding ways to tumble towards some trophies. Last Saturday, Homestead earned their fifth straight sectional title at Concordia High School.

Homestead’s dominance earns this week’s honors as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Leading Homestead is senior standout Gina Zirille, who earned the all-around title with a score of 37.725. Her teammate, freshman phenom Jillian Creager, finished just behind Zirille in the all-around.

Zirille’s individual sectional title also completes a 4-year sweep of individual sectional titles throughout her high school career.

Homestead now advances to Saturday’s regional meet at Huntington North. The Spartans have won regional titles in back-to-back years, and look to complete a 3-peat this weekend.