TOTW: Homestead Spartans girls tennis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the 16th time in the program’s history, the Spartans won a semi-state championship and will advance to the state finals. That is why Homestead girls tennis is your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

At Jimmy Clark Community Tennis Center on Saturday, the Homestead girls tennis team defeated Northridge, 3-2, for the semi-state title.

Results from the match:

#1 Singles – Riley Wheatley (Northridge) defeats Olivia Creech (Homestead)

#2 Singles – Lilah Dean (Northridge) defeats Jenna Lewis (Homestead)

#3 Singles – Ellie Cook (Homestead) defeats Maia Schmucker (Northridge)

#1 Doubles – Morgan Render/Madison Zitlaw (Homestead) defeats Peyton Kieper/Brynne Gayler (Northridge)

#2 Doubles – Anna Topmiller/Rhegan Zitlaw (Homestead) defeats Morgan Mack/Taylin Cress (Northridge)

Up next, Homestead tennis advances to the state finals at Center Grove High School starting June 4th.