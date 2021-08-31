TOTW: Homestead Spartans girls soccer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Spartans soccer came into the week ranked 4th in the state according to the ISCA after an undefeated start to the 2021 season. That is why Homestead is your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

The Spartans are off to the best start the team has seen since 2018. That season, Homestead made it to the 3A State Championship game but fell to Carmel by a goal in overtime.

An added weapon to the team’s offense this season is Amelia White. The senior is back at Homestead for one last season after playing the last two and a half years in the US National program. The forward is a member of the U17 girls National Team and has verbally committed to play at Penn State. Just six games into the year, she’s already scored eight goals.

Up next, Homestead will put the 6-0 record on the line on Thursday. The Spartans travel to Warsaw for a match at 7:30.