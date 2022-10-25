FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead’s girls cross country program crossed a major milestone last weekend at Indiana Wesleyan University. The Spartans earned their first semi-state title and punched their ticket to the state finals in Terre Haute.

Homestead’s historic run earns honors as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

The Spartans are paced by junior Addison Knoblauch, who finished second overall in the semi-state meet with a time of 17:19.8. Homestead’s next three fastest runners – Elise Peckinpaugh, Lauren Saddington and Caterina Perego also finished within the top 20 last Saturday.

Homestead will compete in the state finals at LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course on Saturday, Oct. 29.