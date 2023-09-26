FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With three weeks left in the high school football regular season, Homestead threw a major curveball into the SAC title chase at Dave Walters Stadium. Trailing 14-0 early, the Spartans rallied to upset Class 5A No. 1 Snider in overtime, 23-20.

Homestead’s incredible comeback earns honors as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Leading the way in Friday’s win was senior tailback Brett Fuchs. The senior rushed for 167 yards and the game-winning touchdown on 27 carries, also hauling in two catches for 21 yards.

After allowing two touchdowns, Homestead’s defense shut down Snider the rest of the way by holding the Panthers scoreless in the third and fourth quarters. Snider only accumulated 256 yards of total offense in Friday’s loss.

Homestead (3-3) looks to pull off another upset on Friday when the Spartans travel to Carroll as part of the SAC’s rivalry week.