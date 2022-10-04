FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s hard to find any faults with the Homestead boys tennis program. Last week, the No. 10 Spartans secured their ninth straight sectional title on their home court and their 41st overall.

Homestead’s dominance on the tennis court earns them your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week honors!

Youth is being served this year with just one senior on this year’s varsity roster. Senior Maxwell Holiday tag-teams with junior Alex Graber as the top doubles duo for Homestead. Meanwhile, Stephen Meier has thrived in his junior season as the top singles player for the Spartans.

Homestead looks to advance to the state finals for the fifth time in six seasons during this week’s regional at Carroll. The Spartans face Concordia in a regional semifinal on Tuesday. If Homestead wins, they would face the winner of the other semifinal between Carroll and Huntington North.