FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite falling in the state quarterfinals, Homestead boys tennis captured a piece of history over the weekend in Indianapolis.

On Saturday, Alex Graber and Eric Ji rallied against Columbus North to win the IHSAA Boys Tennis Doubles State Championship, Homestead’s first in program history.

With another memorable season in the books, we’re recognizing Homestead boys tennis as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Trailing 5-3 in their final set against Columbus North, Graber and Ji held off Columbus North’s Amrit Kar and Anvay Atram to turn the tide of the match. Graber and Ji went on to win 10 of the last 11 points to clinch the doubles state championship (5-7, 6-4, 7-5).

Along with winning the doubles state title, Graber and Ji played a huge role in helping the Spartans take home sectional, regional and semi-state championships. The Spartans have 23 semi-state titles, the second most by any program in the state.