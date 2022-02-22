FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Homestead boys hockey team completed a Memorial Cup 3-peat after winning the City tournament championship on Saturday. The boys hockey team also earns the honor of being the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Homestead knocked off Carroll and Leo last week to earn the Memorial Cup. The Spartans also finished second in the regular season standings with a 15-5 record.

Homestead champs (Photo credit: Angie Martinsky)

Seniors Antoine Nicol, Brendan Asiala and Matt Jennett have led Homestead throughout the season, and are determined to carry the Spartans on a deep postseason run.

The Spartans will take on top-seeded Culver in the Class 4A Indiana State High School Hockey Association tournament next weekend.