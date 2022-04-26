FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At times, some of the most successful teams can operate like a well-oiled machine. Few teams can pull that off better than Homestead’s robotics team.

After finishing in the semifinal of the state competition, Homestead’s robotics team earns honors as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Sports fans likely don’t consider robotics in the same category when they think of their favorite games. When it comes to robotics, it can be considered a sport of the mind.

Coached by Bob Steverson and Matt Elder, the team grew significantly throughout the school year. Homestead’s robot, named “Marvin,” didn’t survive through the team’s first competition. After making several adjustments in the coming weeks, Homestead won a district event in West Lafayette to qualify for the state competition.

With several members set to return next year, Steverson and Elder are excited to see the team continue to grow in the coming years.