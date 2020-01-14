TOTW: Homestead Girls Basketball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Homestead girls basketball team winners of 9 in a row had a standout weekend beating rival Southside on the road Friday and then less than 24 hours later taking down the number one team in the State, Lawrence North. The back to back wins helped the Spartans take home Team of the Week honors from Optimum Performance Sports.

Homestead, coached by Kara Ankenbruck, currently sit at the top of the SAC rankings with a 10-0 record after the teams win over Southside on Friday night.