FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There may not be two stronger football programs in Fort Wayne than Bishop Dwenger and Snider. Homestead beat both – in back-to-back weeks.

The Spartans are the first team since Bishop Luers in 2000 to top the Saints and Panthers over the course of two consecutive weeks.

We are proud to honor the Homestead football team as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

The Spartans face North Side on Friday.

5-🍪@_jakearch_ , Joe Parrish & @Spartytweets off to a sweet start to the season. ( @OwenHire won the challenge tho )



They earn @OPSnewstandard TOTW honors! 😂💪🔔 pic.twitter.com/TWThR9PTEW — Andy Mac (@Andy_McDonnell) September 23, 2019