MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – As the high school volleyball season reaches the midway point of the season, Heritage is one of the most dangerous teams in northeast Indiana. The Patriots are on a 6-match winning streak, which includes a sweep over perennial power Bellmont.

Heritage’s hot streak also earns honors for your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Entering the first full week of September, Heritage has only lost twice – at Carroll and at home against Concordia. Heritage has since swept all their opponents, with the Patriots currently sitting with an 11-2 record.

Heritage has six seniors on this year’s roster – Claire Bickel, Kate Zellers, Kendall Zelt, Avril Litchfield, Caroley Bonar and Alyson Stinson. Schwartz and the players believe the team’s experience and cohesiveness have played a huge role in the squad’s success so far this year.

Heritage looks to continue rolling this week as the Patriots begin ACAC play against Adams Central on Tuesday.