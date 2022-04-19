MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The bats are flying in Monroeville through the first month of the high school softball season. Heritage has stormed out of the gates with a 7-0 start, also earning honors as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Through seven games, Heritage has surrendered a combined nine runs while also pitching shutouts in their last two games over Wayne and North Side.

Led by seniors Ella Bickel, Shelby Shane and Caylen Shane, the Patriots have reached double figures in four of their seven wins this season.

The schedule doesn’t get any lighter for Heritage, who is scheduled to face Bellmont on Wednesday, northeast Indiana power Leo on Thursday before kicking off conference play at the end of the month.