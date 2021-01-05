TOTW: Garrett Railroaders wrestling

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – The Garrett wrestling team won the 2A IHSWCA Team State Duals Championship for the first time in school history on Saturday. That is why the Railroaders are your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

Garrett finished as the “runners-up” last season to Bellmont in the mid-season tournament and this year, the Railroaders got revenge by taking down the defending champs in the final match.

Over the course of the tournament, Garrett had six wrestlers finish with a perfect record on the day.

Garrett is back in action on Tuesday (January 5th) at Prairie Heights against the host Panthers and Angola.