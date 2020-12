FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Garrett girls basketball team has started the season on fire, undefeated in seven-games so far. That is why the Lady Railroaders are your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

Garrett is having its best start to a season since the 2013 and a lot of that has to do with Sophomore Bailey Kelham. Kelham is averaging 19.6 points-per-game so far this season.

Up next for the Railroaders, Garrett will host Concordia Lutheran on Thursday.