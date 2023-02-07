GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – The big train is still rolling when it comes to Garrett girls basketball.

Despite losing several key starters from last year’s regional championship team, the Railroaders earned back-to-back sectional titles after fending off a furious rally last Saturday against Woodlan.

Garrett’s postseason run earns honors as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

After leading by 18 at halftime against Woodlan, the Warriors rallied to take a 1-point lead with less than 30 seconds left in regulation. Garrett’s Bailey Kelham drew a foul on the other end, knocking down a pair of free throws to put the Railroaders ahead and clinch a 50-49 win.

Kelham has also shattered the school’s scoring records in her final season of prep basketball. The Huntington University signee has 1,752 career points, the most in school history between the boys and girls basketball programs.

Beyond Kelham, head coach Bob Lapadot has also helped develop role players like seniors Maddy Schenkel and Aida Haynes throughout the season.

Garrett looks to keep rolling next weekend in the regional title game against Class 3A No. Twin Lakes. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Bellmont High School.