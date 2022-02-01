TOTW: Garrett Railroaders Girls Basketball

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – After dominating regular season play, the Garrett girls basketball team enters the postseason as the favorite to win Sectional 21 in Class 3A. The Railroaders also earn honors of being the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Garrett (23-1) closed out January with a Northeast Corner Conference regular season and tournament titles, along with a spot in the final Indiana Basketball Coaches Association poll.

Led by a talented trio of Bailey Kelham, Morgan Ostrowski and Nataley Armstrong, Garrett averaged 55.5 points per game while holding opponents to 32.5 points per game.

Garrett gets a first-round bye and will take on the winner of Woodlan and Angola on Friday to open sectional play.