TOTW: Garrett Railroaders football

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – On Friday, the Railroaders marched into New Haven and defeated the Bulldogs in double overtime, 21-18. That is why Garrett football is your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

The Railroaders and Bulldogs were tied at 18 at the end of the 4th quarter which forced not one, but two overtimes. In the second overtime, junior Chase Leech kicked the game-winning field goal from 22-yards away to send the Railroaders back to Garrett victorious.

Up next, Garrett will host Dekalb for what’s expected to be a big rivalry game on Friday night at 7:00 PM.