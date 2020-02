GARRETT, Ind. – The Garrett wrestling team raised hardware over the weekend, winners of the IHSAA sectional championship.

This is the first time in the school’s 55-year history that wrestling team has won the sectional championship.

The team advances 9 out of 14 starters to the regional meet this weekend.

Winning the sectional championship and making school history helped Garrett wrestling take home Team of the Week honors from Optimum Performance Sports.