FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time in the program’s history, the Fremont lady Eagles golf team are sectional champions and was named Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

Fremont trailed Bishop Dwenger and Snider late into the tournament, but Junior Katie Baker shot an 86 for the day and it was enough to put the Eagles on top.

Next up for Fremont, it’s off to Kendallville for the Regional tournament this Saturday morning at Noble Hawk golf course.