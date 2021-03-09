TOTW: Fremont Eagles boys basketball

FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) – The Fremont boys’ basketball team won a Class 1A Sectional Championship over the weekend for the first time in 16 years. That is why the Fremont Eagles are your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

Under first year Head Coach Josh Stuckey, this is Fremont’s 6th sectional title in the school’s history.

Up next, Fremont will face Kouts in the Regional Semifinals at 12:30 PM on Saturday from Triton High School. The Eagles hope to bring home the program’s first-ever Regional Championship.