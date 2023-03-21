GOSHEN, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time in school history, Fairfield is celebrating a state championship in any sport after the Falcons girls basketball team claimed a 3A title in late February. Fairfield topped Corydon Central, 49-42, to cut down the nets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

After winning a state title, the Falcons are being honored as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Four seniors led Fairfield throughout the season, in particular standout Brea Garber, Daughter of head coach Brodie Garber, Brea averaged 14.9 points per game throughout the year. Complementing Garber were Morgan Gawthrop and Bailey Willard, who also averaged about 10 points per contest, along with senior Delana Geiger.

Fairfield’s stellar season is even more special considering how close the Falcons came to a state title last season. In the 2021-22 season, Fairfield reached the semi-state round before falling to Frankton by one point.

Fairfield wraps up the 2022-23 season with a 28-2 record overall.