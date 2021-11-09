TOTW: Eastside Blazers football

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – On the road, 2A no. 4 Eastside pulled off the upset over 2A no. 2 Bishop Luers, moving to 12-0 on the year and being crowned 2A Sectional Champions with a 21-16 win. That is why the Blazers are your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

This was only Eastside’s second sectional championship as a program, but they’ve won both of their sectional titles within the past three seasons. A win at regionals would be a first for Blazers football.

Up next, the Eastside hosts Eastbrook for a 2A Regional Championship this Friday at 7 p.m.