TOTW: Eastside Blazers Boys Basketball

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – A week after falling short in the NECC tournament title game, Eastside avenged their lone loss of the season with a 42-34 win against Central Noble last Friday. The Blazers’ statement win also makes them the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

With just over a month to go in the regular season, Eastside is in the driver’s seat for the NECC regular season title. Six of their remaining eight games are against conference opponents.

Led by seniors like Nick Snyder and Hugh Henderson, the Blazers have proved they have the pieces needed to make some noise in March.

Eastside hosts NECC foes Fremont and Westview this week.