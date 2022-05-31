BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – After dominating the regular season, Eastside softball found themselves in a jam during Monday’s sectional title game against Woodlan. The Blazers rallied from a 2-run deficit to knock off Woodlan, 5-3, and win their first sectional title in six years.

Eastside’s strong season and late rally are some of the many reasons why the Blazers softball program is your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Trailing 3-2 in the top of the sixth inning, a 3-man sequence would put Eastside over the top against Woodlan. Jayci Kitchen started the rally with a leadoff triple. Skyelar Kessler followed up with a squeeze bunt that scored Kitchen, tying the game at three.

All the Blazers needed to get over the hump was have some Faith – more like rely on Faith McClain. The senior crushed a 2-run shot over the fence to put Eastside in front for the first time.

Eastside held off late scoring chances from Woodlan to secure the sectional crown.

The Blazers host NECC rival Westview in the regional round on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.