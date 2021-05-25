TOTW: Eastside Blazers baseball

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time since 1989, the Blazers won the NECC regular season and tournament championship in the same year. That is why Eastside baseball is your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

On top of a perfect record in conference play, the Blazers made history by accomplishing something that had not been done in over 30 years.

This group now turns the attention to sectional play, the Blazers have a first-round bye.

Playing at home, Eastside will face Adams Central in the sectional semifinals on Saturday at 1:30 PM.