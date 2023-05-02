FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The buzz is building in Butler on both the softball and baseball diamonds.

Over the weekend, Eastside swept the NECC Tournament championships in both sports with wins over Fairfield.

As the Blazers heat up entering the final month of the regular season, we’re proud to present Eastside baseball and softball as your Optimum Performance Sports Teams of the Week!

In softball, the reigning Class 2A state champions are picking up where they last left off. Ranked third in the state’s 2A coaches poll, Eastside remains undefeated at 16-0.

Despite losing key starters from last year’s state title team, the Blazers feature returning starters like outfielder Jayci Kitchen, first baseman Grace McClain and pitcher Natalie Lower.

Eastside softball will be well-tested by the end of the regular season. The Blazers are scheduled to face ranked teams like Leo and Central Noble in the coming weeks.

In baseball, Eastside is continuing their winning tradition with first-year head coach Cade Willard. Son of former head coach Aaron Willard, Cade is working with a younger roster that has two seniors.

The Blazers baseball program has a back-loaded portion of the regular season, with a rematch against Fairfield on deck along with other NECC foes like Westview.