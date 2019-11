MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Same place. Same opponent. Different result.

That’s the plan for Eastbrook football in the Class 2A State Title game. The Panthers will get a chance at revenge against Western Boone and we are proud to honor them as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

That game will take place on Saturday at 12 P.M. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Stars won 34-20 last year in the championship contest.