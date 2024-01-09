KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – As girls wrestling emerges across the Hoosier state, East Noble is emerging as a powerhouse program.
Last Friday, the Knights punched their ticket to the state championship meet by winning their first semi-state title at Rochester. Eight Knights also qualified for the state meet, the most for any school competing next weekend.
The state-bound Knights’ girls wrestling team makes them your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!
Among East Noble’s state qualifiers, Kyleigh Honaker was the lone Knight who won her weight class. Natalie Spidel finished runner-up in her weight class, with the remaining qualifiers finishing third or fourth. Honaker, Spidel and Kahmya Bell also qualified for last year’s state championship meet.
|Name
|Weight Class
|Kyleigh Honaker
|100
|Aubrey Diehm
|110
|Marisa Schneider
|115
|Emma Raatz
|120
|Natalie Spidel
|125
|Hadleigh Eling
|130
|Kahmya Bell
|140
|Elaine Leins
|145
East Noble will compete for a state title on Friday at Kokomo High School.