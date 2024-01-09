KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – As girls wrestling emerges across the Hoosier state, East Noble is emerging as a powerhouse program.

Last Friday, the Knights punched their ticket to the state championship meet by winning their first semi-state title at Rochester. Eight Knights also qualified for the state meet, the most for any school competing next weekend.

The state-bound Knights’ girls wrestling team makes them your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Among East Noble’s state qualifiers, Kyleigh Honaker was the lone Knight who won her weight class. Natalie Spidel finished runner-up in her weight class, with the remaining qualifiers finishing third or fourth. Honaker, Spidel and Kahmya Bell also qualified for last year’s state championship meet.

Name Weight Class Kyleigh Honaker 100 Aubrey Diehm 110 Marisa Schneider 115 Emma Raatz 120 Natalie Spidel 125 Hadleigh Eling 130 Kahmya Bell 140 Elaine Leins 145 East Noble’s state qualifiers for the 2024 IHSWGA championship meet in Kokomo

East Noble will compete for a state title on Friday at Kokomo High School.