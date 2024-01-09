KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – As girls wrestling emerges across the Hoosier state, East Noble is emerging as a powerhouse program.

Last Friday, the Knights punched their ticket to the state championship meet by winning their first semi-state title at Rochester. Eight Knights also qualified for the state meet, the most for any school competing next weekend.

The state-bound Knights’ girls wrestling team makes them your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Among East Noble’s state qualifiers, Kyleigh Honaker was the lone Knight who won her weight class. Natalie Spidel finished runner-up in her weight class, with the remaining qualifiers finishing third or fourth. Honaker, Spidel and Kahmya Bell also qualified for last year’s state championship meet.

NameWeight Class
Kyleigh Honaker100
Aubrey Diehm110
Marisa Schneider115
Emma Raatz120
Natalie Spidel125
Hadleigh Eling130
Kahmya Bell140
Elaine Leins145
East Noble’s state qualifiers for the 2024 IHSWGA championship meet in Kokomo

East Noble will compete for a state title on Friday at Kokomo High School.