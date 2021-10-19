TOTW: DeKalb unified flag football

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Over the weekend, the DeKalb unified flag football team brought home the school’s first state championship since 1986. That is why the Barons are your Team of the Week brought to you by Optimum Performance Sports.

Saturday’s State Final was electric, Dekalb held off Franklin Central by three points in a nail-biting finish to win the crown, 45-42.

Not familiar with unified flag football? Here’s how it works:

DeKalb’s 14-player team is comprised of both special and general education students, who partner up. A team must have a ratio of three special educational players to two partners at all times.

Flag football and track are the only two unified sports sanctioned by the IHSAA. However, club sports are also available.