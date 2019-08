WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – DeKalb handed Angola their first regular season loss in three years.

Thanks to a critical two-point conversion stop, the Barons beat the Hornets in Week 1, 41-39. We are proud to honor the DeKalb football squad as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

The Barons travel to Garrett next week before matchups with New Haven and East Noble.