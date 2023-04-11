WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – When it comes to bowling, it isn’t so hard to pin down why DeKalb has had success on the lanes.

Earlier in March, DeKalb’s Unified Bowling team earned their first ever state title, winning with a team score of 2,106 pins, winning by more than 200 pins over back-to-back champion Valparaiso.

The state champion Barons earn honors as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Beyond DeKalb’s successful season, bowling is one of several sports offered through the school’s Unified athletics program. DeKalb also offers bocce, flag football, basketball and track and field within the school’s Unified sports program. Like many schools across Indiana, Unified sports creates opportunities for students with intellectual disabilities to get active and involved in athletics.